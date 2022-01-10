Mostly quiet and warmer week of weather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A ridge of high pressure will keep relatively quiet, dry, and warmer weather in New Mexico through the middle of this week. Moisture will hopefully return to the state by the end of the week.

Temperatures started rebounding Monday across New Mexico after a cold front dropped temperatures for Sunday afternoon. The only exception today is southwestern parts of the state where an upper level low is bringing scattered showers and mountain snow. This upper low will move east tonight into Texas, bringing a chance for light rain to southeastern New Mexico and light snow in the south-central mountains. All moisture will have moved into Texas though by sunrise Tuesday.

Our weather will continue to warm through Thursday of this week as a ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern. This area of high pressure will block moisture from moving into the state all week long. However, this ridge begins to break down by Thursday, allowing for a quick shot of upper-level moisture into the state Friday and Saturday. At the same time, an upper level low and a backdoor cold front will push into the state. These will hopefully come together to bring chances for rain and mountain snow to some areas Friday and Saturday. Confidence remains very low with the forecast for the end of the week though.