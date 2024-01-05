Much quieter conditions have arrived this evening compared to yesterday at this time. There is still a bit of snow falling across the highest elevations of northern New Mexico, but the rest of the state is mostly dry now that the storm system has departed. Northwesterly winds have ushered in below average temperatures, and with sustained winds 10-20 mph and gusts up to 25-35 mph wind chill is a factor this evening making temperatures feel 5-10° cooler to the human body. Wind chill will remain a concern early tomorrow morning, making already freezing temperatures feel even colder. Below average high temperatures will stick around this weekend too.

While the entire state will be feeling the arctic chill, northeastern New Mexico will see more snow overnight tonight and into tomorrow morning as a weak disturbance crosses the state. Anywhere from trace amounts to three inches is possible across northeastern parts of the state mainly along and north of I-40, slightly higher amounts possible along the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Most precipitation will wrap up across far east central New Mexico by the late morning/early afternoon with much sunnier and quieter conditions into Saturday afternoon and evening. Dry air will stick around through early Sunday afternoon.

By Sunday late afternoon, an even stronger and colder storm system will arrive to New Mexico bringing more widespread snow across the state into Monday. This system will usher in even colder temperatures, with many places across the state not expected to get above freezing by Monday afternoon. Strong northerly winds will be in place, making it feel even colder. These strong winds look to create some blizzard-like conditions across northeast New Mexico with blowing snow elsewhere. Visibility will likely be an issue with many highways and interstates expected to see travel issues.

Exact timing and intensity is still a bit uncertain, so make sure to check back for a more detailed timeline of our next big winter storm. Early Tuesday morning will usher in the coldest air of the season, with dangerous wind chills 10 to 25° below zero across northern/western New Mexico. If you thought this weekend was going to be cold, just wait for early next week.