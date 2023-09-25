It’s a cool, quiet, and calm start to this Monday morning. Moisture is increasing across far southeastern New Mexico this morning, most likely leading to increased cloud coverage. This will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler across eastern parts of the state. Even with a bit more moisture east today, high pressure to the south will keep mostly dry and warm conditions across the state.

Easterly winds will continue to usher more moisture across the state, surging farther west and north into Tuesday. The extent of the moisture is still a bit uncertain, but the best chance to see some scattered showers and storms with wetting rainfall will be south of I-40 and east of I-25. A few hit or miss storms are expected across the middle and southern Rio Grande Valley. Even with more moisture/cloud coverage Tuesday, temperatures are still expected to rise a few degrees warmer than today.

By Wednesday, drier westerly winds will arrive and severely limit rain chances across the state. An isolated mountain storm cannot be ruled out, but much drier weather will persist into the mid to late week. Temperatures will continue to warm through Thursday as high pressure dominates from the south. Near to record breaking high temperatures will return before slightly cooler and wetter conditions into the upcoming weekend.