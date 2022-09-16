NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and clear across the state. There may be a couple of spotty sprinkles in southwest Colorado through the mid-late morning. Then, skies will stay dry and partly cloudy in the Four Corners for the afternoon and evening. New Mexico will be mostly sunny and dry all day. Temperatures will climb a couple more degrees, with most highs in the 80s and 90s.

This weekend will be dry and hotter on Saturday. By Sunday, some moisture will arrive in western NM, bringing a chance for spot showers in the high terrain, but the rest of the state will stay dry, sunny and hot. Next week will bring better chances for rain across central and western NM.