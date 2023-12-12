NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will be the ‘calm before the storm’ for most places across the state. With ample upper level moisture in place, clouds continue to stream across New Mexico from the southwest. However, since it’s still very dry at the surface most if not all rain/snow will evaporate before reaching the ground today. The only exception will be a few light showers across the southeast.

Surface moisture will arrive to eastern New Mexico early tomorrow morning bringing scattered showers. As the moisture pushes north, it will cross the freezing line in northeast New Mexico, bringing heavier snow north/northeast and rain across east central and southeastern parts of the state. Winds will pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler statewide tomorrow as the storm arrives.

Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday even more widespread moisture will arrive. It will bring the heaviest snow to the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands, which is why a Winter Weather Watch is in effect for those areas from Wednesday through Friday morning. Anywhere from 4″-10″ is possible with over a foot across the highest elevations of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Travel difficulty is expected to be highest late Wednesday night into Thursday morning across I-25 from Santa Fe to Colorado as well as all of the mountain passes.

While higher elevations will see snow, lower elevations will see rain Wednesday. Overnight and into Thursday is when it gets tricky, as snow levels could lower to 5,500′. However, the storm system is definitely leaning warmer, which means the Albuquerque metro may just see a chilly rain with this system and miss out on the snow. Still, a few early Thursday morning flurries cannot be ruled out, but little to no accumulations in low elevations is expected across New Mexico. Highs Thursday will be a few to 10° cooler than Wednesday. Drier, sunnier, warmer, and calmer into the late week and weekend.