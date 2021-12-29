Mostly cloudy and blustery Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our active weather pattern continues as our next storm in line continues moving away from us. We’ll still see mainly cloudy skies this Wednesday with quite blustery conditions. Wind advisories are in effect this afternoon for Las Vegas and the northeast highlands where gusts could topple 50 mph. Otherwise, the steady and heavier snow is taking a break for the north today at least. High temperatures will hover near average for ABQ and the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. Those stronger downsloping winds will help boost temps into the lower 60s for Roswell and eastern NM.

The winds will slowly die down later this evening but return once again Thursday afternoon. Clouds will begin increasing ahead of a potent storm system promising to bring some much-needed moisture to the state. We’ll see rain and snow showers arrive later Thursday night into Friday from the northwest. There will be plenty of cold air to sink temperatures below average and provide snow showers for the ABQ metro area! The mountains could receive more than a foot of snow before the coldest air of the season arrives on New Year’s Day.