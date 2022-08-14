Leftover showers and storms are quickly fading away into the nighttime skies tonight. The air is still too dry central and east for storms, but things are changing. Western NM has been taking the brunt of the storms this weekend. The moisture will slowly work its way east beginning Monday as our ridge of high pressure will weaken and move north. And so for one more night, it remains a tale of west vs east once again.

Earlier Sunday, central and eastern NM stayed dry and hot while parts of the Continental Divide saw saw flooding conditions near the Black Fire burn scar. High temps reached into the lower 90s for Albuquerque. Meanwhile, Roswell reached 99°, Tucumcari 97°, and Santa Fe 90°. These hot temps will exit the state as rain coverage increases.

By Tuesday, a backdoor cold front will cross the area. Our risk of flash flooding will become concerning over the Calf Canyon burn scar, as well as other areas in the northern mountains. The middle Rio Grande Valley could pick up a late day storm in the Sandia as soon as Monday evening. The south stays primarily dry early to midweek but will see better storm chances later in the week. Our metro temps trend cooler with highs in the middle to upper 80s.