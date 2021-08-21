Mostly clear skies Saturday, showers return Sunday

Weather Video Forecast

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier air took hold over most of New Mexico Saturday with the exception being far southeast NM. Carlsbad has been picking up some heavier rain along with parts of Lea County.

Otherwise, most of our area has been basking in mainly sunny conditions with warm temperatures. Temperatures broke 90 degrees south of I-40 Saturday afternoon while the low to middle 80s were common across the north. Skies turn clear to mainly clear overnight Saturday.

For Sunday, expect better rain chances and coverage across central New Mexico. The coverage stretches from the San Andreas mountains northward into the Sandia. So for the Albuquerque metro area, expect a couple of isolated PM storms. Our dewpoints stay higher for another day until some drier and hotter air arrives midweek.

