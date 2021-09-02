Mostly clear skies across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials say at least a dozen Red Cross volunteers from New Mexico have already deployed to the gulf coast to help with the relief effort and more are on the way. Brianna Hrabina is expecting to head to Louisiana Saturday morning to help the most devastated areas including Baton Rouge and Monroe.

Hrabina has volunteered in the past to help with other disasters around the country. This time around she will be working as a shelter supervisor. "They did lose a lot of their housing the people that are there. The ones who are affected the most at the coast and I will be working solely with them and bringing them into the shelter that way we can keep them safe and get resources together for them to start over," said Hrabina.