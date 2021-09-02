Mostly clear skies across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Moisture will expand across the state again on Friday. The best shot for showers will be found over the southern half of the state.

A back door cold front will move into the northeast on Saturday helping to expand showers over the eastern slopes of the northern mountains. Drier conditions will take hold next week.

