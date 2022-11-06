What a gorgeous Sunday all across New Mexico. High temperatures climbed above average this afternoon with the metro reaching 67°. Roswell and Carlsbad even made it into the 80s! Thankfully, the powerful wind gusts subsided across the central highlands today as well, making way for a much quieter afternoon. Temps warmed into the middle 70s for Santa Rosa under sunny skies. We’ll pick up some clouds overnight tonight as we begin tapping into some active weather well to our northwest. For the time being. a very weak cold front will move through eastern NM overnight, increasing some clouds and moisture as well.

Monday will still be mild, but the clouds will hold the warming in check. Some breezier conditions will also increase for western and northern New Mexico throughout the day. Highs will hit the upper 60s for the Rio Grande Valley northwards into Santa Fe. Roswell’s high will cool to near 70° instead of 80°. A rather strong storm will continue building along the west coast bringing heavy mountain snow all over the Intermountain West and Rockies Mountains. This storm will eventually move east, bringing New Mexico more high wind gusts. We’ll remain mostly dry with the exception of the San Juan Mountains and the higher terrain over the Four Corners. Temps drop 15-20° Thursday as the cold front moves through the state. Quieter, more stable weather arrives into next weekend.