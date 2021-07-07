Most see a break from the rain until the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances come down the rest of this week, until monsoon moisture returns again this weekend.
It was a much quieter weather day across the state Wednesday. Drier air will continue to move in through Thursday, further limiting the chance for afternoon storms, with the exception of the mountains.
Storm chances start to increase again slightly by Friday as monsoon moisture will slowly return. A backdoor cold front will bring in more moisture into the state Saturday night, setting up for more rain chances early next week.
