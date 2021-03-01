Most of state sees clear day as southeast New Mexico sees snow, rain

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is clear and dry for everyone north of I-40 and west of I-25, but there is snow and rain in southeast New Mexico. Roads may be snow-covered and slick in spots around Otero, Lincoln, Chavez, Eddy, and Lea counties. The snow and rain will continue through the midday, eventually clearing out during the early afternoon. Today will be a calmer day with cool temperatures. Most spots will only warm into the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. Tomorrow morning will be very cold for all, but the afternoon will be dry and warmer across the whole state.

