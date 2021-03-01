Most of state sees clear day as southeast New Mexico sees snow, rain

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - Snow will be possible for some overnight as gusty canyon winds pick up. A strong canyon wind will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours for the Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque. Light snow will also be possible for areas along and south of I-40 through Monday morning. Very little, if any snow accumulation is expected, but some may run into slippery spots by the Monday morning commute.

Warmer weather returns into the middle of this upcoming week as high temperatures climb back above average for this time of year. A more promising, moisture-rich storm system moves into New Mexico Thursday next week that will bring back mountain snow, valley rain, and even a few thunderstorm chances across parts of the state.