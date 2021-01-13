Most of New Mexico to stay cold, clear Wednesday morning as winds will pick up

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Roswell is seeing more patchy, dense fog this morning. You may need extra time for the commute in order to take it slow! Fog will dissipate mid-morning as temperatures warm and winds pick up. The rest of the state is cold and clear. Today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, but winds will pick up for some and periodic clouds will move through. New Mexico is right on the edge of a high-pressure ridge, and winds will be picking up speed out of the northwest today and tomorrow. Winds will be the gustiest downslope of the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and the Sandia and Manzano Mountains Gusts will be up to 30 to 40 mph.

