Most of New Mexico to remain dry, chilly on New Year’s Day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with some light scattered snow showers in west-central and southwest New Mexico. Little to no accumulation is expected this morning and road conditions are fine. A system will pass south of the state today, bringing the chance for light scattered rain to the southeast and east plains this afternoon and evening. Most of the state will be dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay cool like yesterday, but a warm-up is on the way for the weekend.

Temperatures will start to climb on Saturday. Wind will pick up for the east plains on Saturday afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected from the Sandia’s to the Santa Rosa area. Sunday will be breezy as well, in the same area. There may be some light snow in the San Juan and Tusas mountains on Saturday, but otherwise, the state will be sunny and dry through the weekend.

(courtesy National Weather Service)
(courtesy National Weather Service)

