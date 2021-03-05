Most of New Mexico remains dry, windy Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Most of New Mexico and southern Colorado are dry this morning. However, as yesterday’s storm continues to exit to the east, some light snow and rain showers will be possible for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas and Raton Pass, and Union County through the morning commute. Showers will clear but clouds will stick around for far eastern New Mexico through the day, and winds will be gusty east as a backdoor cold front moves through. The backdoor front is bringing wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph to the northeast highlands this morning, and the wind will spread into the east and southeast plains through midday. Temperatures will cool down about 10 to 15 degrees for these areas. Meanwhile, areas west of the central mountain chain will be calmer, sunny, and warmer.

This weekend will be quiet, with a mix of sun and clouds, mostly light winds and warmer temperatures, especially Sunday.