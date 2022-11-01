NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly and clear. Tuesday will be another mild day, with high temperatures back into the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezes will start to pick up, with low elevations seeing winds about 10 to 15 mph, and higher gusts to 25 mph in higher terrain. Clouds will push into New Mexico from west to east throughout the day, arriving at the Rio Grande Valley by early afternoon, and to the eastern state line by this evening.

Wednesday will be even breezier with mostly to partly sunny skies, and mild temperatures. The storm system will start moving in by Thursday, first bringing snow to the San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the San Juan mountains from Wednesday evening to Friday morning. The eastern San Juans may see 8″ to 24″ above 10,000 ft. The Silverton area may see 12″ to 20″. Winds will be strong, causing blowing snow and low visibility.