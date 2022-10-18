NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with most temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There is dense fog in the San Luis Valley, including Alamosa. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for that valley until 9 AM. There is some patchy fog in other spots as well, including Santa Fe, Gallup and Roswell. Scattered showers are moving slowly south in the east plains, and the showers are stationary in the southeast plains. Rain will clear from north to south throughout the day, with only southeast NM seeing a chance for showers throughout the day.

Clouds will start to clear north to south as well, thanks to drier air arriving from Colorado. Temperatures will rebound around 5 to 10 degrees this afternoon from yesterday’s highs. The warm up continues Wednesday, with completely dry and sunny skies mid-late week.