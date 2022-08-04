NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday is expected to be the most active afternoon of the work week as widespread monsoon moisture is apparent across the state, brought by a backdoor disturbance. High pressure will continue pushing east into this afternoon and evening, allowing scattered storms across New Mexico.

The highest potential for heavy rainfall lies along and east of the Central Mountain Chain, where a flash flood watch is in effect until tonight. The northern mountains along with the northern part of the Gila, where recent burn scars are located, also have flood watches through this evening.

By tomorrow, high pressure will continue to track east towards Texas. This will allow for a much more traditional monsoon setup into the weekend. Monsoon moisture and storm chances will continue to push west over the weekend and into early next week.