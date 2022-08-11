NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain and thunderstorms are spinning through southeast New Mexico this morning, prompting flood advisories for Chaves, De Baca and Roosevelt counties until 8:15 AM. Minor flooding will be possible over roads, arroyos, small streams, and low-lying areas. The Gila and lower Rio Grande Valley are also seeing showers and thunderstorms. Storms should come to an end by around 9-10 AM.
This afternoon will be stormy in southern and western New Mexico. Isolated storms will be possible in the middle Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains. Skies will stay mostly dry in the Four Corners, northeast highlands and east plains.