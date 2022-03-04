NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Rain showers are moving through central, eastern and northern New Mexico this morning. They will continue in eastern NM through the late morning, ending for all areas by 11 AM – 12 PM. Skies will clear for most during the afternoon, but scattered rain and snow showers will start back up by the mid-late afternoon in the San Juan Mountains and Four Corners.

Winds will become very gusty this afternoon, with 40-50 mph wind gusts in most areas. Wind advisories and red flag warnings will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM.