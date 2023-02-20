NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southern New Mexico is seeing scattered rain showers this morning, especially around the I-10 corridor and the Sacramento Mountains. Showers will end by midday, and the afternoon and evening will be dry for all. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy today, and temperatures will be mild, but the winds will be picking up by this afternoon. Winds will be strongest in eastern NM, with gusts of 50 to 65 mph. The Rio Grande Valley and western NM will not be as windy. The Metro will see wind gusts up to around 25 mph, and the west mountains will see gusts up to around 35 mph.

Tuesday will be a similar day, with clouds, showers in southern NM, and high winds in the east plains. Rain will move into more of New Mexico by Tuesday night, and the next big storm will cross the state on Wednesday. Rain and snow will become widespread on Wednesday, with even stronger winds entering the state. Gusts of at least 40 mph are expected in all areas, with gusts as high as 75 to 80 mph in some plains and mountain terrain.