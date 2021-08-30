Morning rain ending, more to come Monday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers and thunderstorms are passing through the lower Rio Grande Valley, south-central mountains, and eastern plains this morning. These will dissipate during the later morning commute Monday.

Skies will be partly sunny and mostly dry into the early afternoon. More storms will pop up Monday with most rain in the mountains west of I-25. Isolated showers and storms will pop up in the northern, central, and southern mountains as well, and all rain will move south throughout the evening. The metro may see a couple of isolated showers or thunderstorms during the evening.

