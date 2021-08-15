Morning fog south, more storms on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been an active weekend around the state as areas south received soaking rains Saturday. This even caused some flooded/closed roadways in Otero and Chaves Counties. Just north of Alamogordo received between 2-4″ of rainfall. Thankfully, we’ll get a chance to dry out Sunday in the south as new storms build across northern New Mexico. These storms will arrive around dinnertime and produce some more local heavy rainfall for Taos, Sante Fe, and ABQ. High temperatures will begin rebounding near 80 degrees in the south and mid to upper 80s in the north.

For Monday, widespread storm activity remains in place as coverage expands. Waves of energy will rotate around high pressure in western Nevada peaking storm potential Monday afternoon. By Tuesday, storm coverage diminishes but isn’t totally erased as some drier air arrives. Tuesday through Thursday will feature mainly isolated PM storms mainly north and west of Albuquerque as temperature consistently hit the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.