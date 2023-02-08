NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dense, freezing fog has settled into Albuquerque, Belen and Edgewood this morning. Fog has also showed up in Grants and Santa Fe at times. There is the chance for fog and freezing fog in all areas that received snow Tuesday, thanks to the moisture left behind.

Fog will dissipate by mid-late morning, and skies will be mostly sunny for the rest of the day. Temperatures will warm up from Tuesday, with the help of the sunshine. We will see some breezy winds, especially around the Four Corners, the mountains and central highlands. Winds will gust out of the northwest up to around 30 mph in those areas. Meanwhile, winds will only gust to around 15-20 mph across the rest of the state.

The next storm will move into northeast New Mexico on Thursday. This will bring a cold front, cooling temperatures down again. It will also bring some higher winds. Winds will gust up to around 25-40 mph Thursday, making for a very chilly and blustery day. Skies will stay mostly dry, aside from clouds in northeast NM, where there will be a chance for flurries or light snow.