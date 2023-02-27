After a crazy weather day yesterday with more hurricane force wind gusts across the state, today was much quieter. Blue skies and sunshine all across New Mexico allowed temperatures to warm 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday, especially west. Calm and quiet conditions are expected tonight with mostly clear skies and cool overnight lows.

Tomorrow will feature similar temperatures to today, if not a degree or two warmer as winds pick up once again Tuesday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect to the east of the Central Mountain Chain along with the northeast corner of the state. The high winds mixed with dry conditions have caused a Red Flag Warning to be issued for the east as well throughout the day Tuesday. Isolated Northern Mountain, southern Colorado, and Four Corners snowfall is possible through Wednesday.

Wednesday will be even windier than Tuesday, so I would not be surprised if another Wind Advisory was issued for portions of the state. This is ahead of our next winter storm that will arrive early Thursday morning. Colder air from Canada will follow this system, bringing cooler temperatures. It will also bring another band of heavy snow pushing from west to east, possibly bringing the metro about an inch of snow early Thursday. The band of precipitation will quickly push northeast into the afternoon and be out of the state by Thursday evening. Warmer and calmer weather will return into the weekend.