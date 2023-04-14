NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet and cooler across New Mexico. Showers have begun in southwest Colorado, and snow has started in the San Juan Mountains. An upper-level trough is drawing moisture into the Four Corners, and more widespread rain, storms, and mountain snow will develop by this afternoon through around midnight tonight. The northern mountains may see a dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation, while the low elevations could see light rainfall accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch. The northern half of the Metro may see a light shower or sprinkles. Skies will clear out on Saturday, except in far northeast NM, where there may be a couple of showers through midday. Sunday will be sunny and dry for all.

Winds will be breezy again, with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. The highest winds will be in Eddy County, where wind advisories are in effect until midnight, and gusts may reach 55 mph, with 80 mph gusts in the Guadalupe Mountains. Winds will remain breezy on Saturday in central and northeast New Mexico, but we will calm down for all on Sunday.

Temperatures are staying around five to fifteen degrees cooler than yesterday, and highs will be near and slightly cooler than normal. Saturday will stay a couple of degrees cooler. On Sunday, southerly winds and high pressure will return, helping temperatures climb by around ten degrees.