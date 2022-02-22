NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Tuesday morning is colder, with breezy winds around the mountains. We are seeing some light snow showers in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and heavy snow in the San Juan Mountains. Today will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, with highs still climbing into the 40s, 50s, 60s and a couple of 70s. Winds will be gusty around the west, southwest and central mountains, up to around 35-45 mph. Winds will be a bit lighter in the valley and eastern plains, with winds up to around 25-30 mph.

Heavy snow will move into western and northern New Mexico Wednesday as the cold front and low-pressure center move through New Mexico. The Metro will miss out on the snow from this storm, as will eastern and southern NM. Most of the state will deal with strong, dangerous wind gusts Wednesday, up to around 50+ mph.