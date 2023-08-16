High pressure over the Four Corners is dominating the weather overnight and into tomorrow. It’s trapped moisture from earlier this week underneath it, and is recycling that moisture each day through Thursday. Flash flooding, especially over the Northern Mountains burn scars, remains a concern.

By tomorrow, high pressure will slowly nudge east, allowing a bit more moisture to push across the state. There will be the better potential for more widespread showers and storms along and west of the Central Mountain Chain by the afternoon. Storms will form over the higher elevations before pushing west – storms forming over the East Mountains and pushing west over the Albuquerque metro will bring the best potential for hit or miss rainfall across the area.

High pressure will continue to push east into the central United States starting Friday, ushering in much drier air across the state. This strong area of high pressure will keep dry air in place across the state all weekend. Temperatures will remain mostly average to the west, and about 5-10 degrees above average east.

Tropical Storm Hilary will impact the West Coast early next week, but high pressure will divert the moisture and keep New Mexico dry. However, as the tropics continue to ramp up into late August, better potential for heavy rainfall will return over the next couple weeks.