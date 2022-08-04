More showers and thunderstorms will develop again Friday afternoon across parts of New Mexico. The active monsoon pattern will continue into the weekend.

Scattered storms Thursday afternoon are dropping heavy rainfall across parts of New Mexico and even bringing severe weather to some areas. These storms will continue into the evening and early overnight, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms in the Albuquerque metro through the rest of today as well. Another crop of showers and storms will develop again Friday afternoon in the same areas that are seeing rain today. Again, heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be the biggest concern with Friday’s storms.

A plume of monsoon moisture will keep better chances for rain this weekend along and west of the central mountain chain and across the northern mountains into southern Colorado. There will also continue to be a chance for storms this weekend in the Albuquerque metro. This same pattern will continue into early next week as the plume of moisture gets tilted more west to east.

There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast next week though. It’s likely storm chances will continue, but the exact area of storm chances is still to be determined.