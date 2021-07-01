More sunshine Thursday with scattered showers in the mountains

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a mostly dry morning across the state, with only some scattered light rain showers moving through the northeast highlands and east plains. We will see more sunshine this morning, ahead of a less rainy day.

Storms will pop up in all of the mountain ranges by around noon, growing in place, and having a hard time moving off of the high terrain. The mountains will be wet today, but as for low elevations, only the northeast highlands, Rio Grande Valley, and some of the Four Corners area will see rain. The Metro has a chance for a couple of isolated showers during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be warmer, making it into the 70s and 80s across the state.