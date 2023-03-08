NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today is starting chillier than Tuesday morning, with lows in the twenties for the northern half of the state. A backdoor cold front in eastern New Mexico has brought in some fog in the northeast highlands and east-central plains. The fog will completely dissipate by around 11 a.m.

Skies will be sunnier today, with high clouds moving in. Temperatures will warm up for all areas west of the central mountain chain. Highs will be above average, with 60s and 70s for most of the state. Winds will be gustiest in northern New Mexico, with gusts up to around 40 mph. Central and southern New Mexico will see wind gusts up to around 20-35 mph. A backdoor cold front will move into the state again tonight, keeping temperatures a bit cooler Thursday.