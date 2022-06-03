NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is dry, but patchy fog is blanketing northeast New Mexico. It should dissipate by around 10 AM, leading to mostly sunny skies. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up during the early to mid afternoon, and skies will become partly cloudy for most areas. The Rio Grande Valley will stay drier than Thursday, with some virga, dry storms and a couple of showers possible. Most storms will develop in eastern New Mexico, and a few storms may become severe, with damaging winds and hail. Storms will pop up by mid-afternoon, moving eastward through 9 PM.

The weekend will be dry, with sun and clouds. Temperatures will be hotter, especially in eastern New Mexico. Winds will be breezy, coming in from the west, up to 25 mph.