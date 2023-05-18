NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is partly cloudy and quiet. Spotty showers are ending in Eddy and Lea counties. We will see mostly dry skies across the state until around noon. Storms will pop up in the mountains again midday, and move eastward off of the high terrain by mid-afternoon.

Showers and storms will by widespread and numerous, similar to Wednesday. There will be a chance for one or two strong or severe storms in Union and Quay counties, with damaging wind and small hail. There is also a chance for flash flooding in that same area, and especially around the wildfire burn scars in the mountains. Moisture content continues to increase Friday, and we will see showers and thunderstorms from the morning commute, all the way into the the evening. There will be a threat of flash flooding across much of northern and central NM on Friday. The weekend will stay stormy in the afternoons and evenings.