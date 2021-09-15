More storms Wednesday in southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday morning is chilly in northern New Mexico with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. The Rio Grande Valley and southern New Mexico are warmer, with temps in the 50s and 60s. Winds are breezy in the metro, thanks to the backdoor cold front sending easterly winds into the Tijeras Canyon.

The winds will die down throughout the morning commute, leaving the area quieter during the day. As the cold front pushes south, showers and storms will be possible in southern New Mexico Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Scattered storms will develop in the Sacramento and Gila Mountains, moving southeast into the surrounding lower terrain during the evening. The lower Rio Grande Valley and southeast plains will see some of those storms during the evening. Moisture is going to linger there through Thursday, bringing another round of showers and thunderstorms to the same areas tomorrow afternoon and evening. Everywhere else will be mostly sunny and dry. Temperatures cool a few degrees in eastern NM today behind the cold front.