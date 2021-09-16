More southern storms Thursday, but drier and hot through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is chilly in the northern and western high terrain and milder in southern New Mexico. Skies are dry, mostly clear, and the air quality is good. Thursday will be a mostly dry and hot day. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low to mid-90s.

Showers and storms will pop up in the southern high terrain again Thursday afternoon, moving southeast into the surrounding plains during the evening. There will be fewer storms than Wednesday, and much drier skies are expected Friday through the weekend.

High pressure will move over the state Friday, keeping temperatures near-daily record highs, and skies very dry. A few mountain storms will be possible in the northern and western high terrain over the weekend.