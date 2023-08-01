Another round of monsoon storms are on the way Wednesday afternoon. Heavy rain could cause areas of flash flooding.

Another round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon. Once again, much of New Mexico has a chance for rain, but storms will still be hit-or-miss. Burn scar flash flooding will be possible across the same areas as today.

Drier air begins to return from the west on Thursday. This will start to limit the chance for rain across much of New Mexico, with the best chance for storms across the mountain ranges. Temperatures will also start a warming trend as the drier air moves in. By Friday, the only storms are expected to stay across the southern mountain ranges as well-above average heat returns again to finish the week.

It will be even hotter this weekend, with more triple-digit high temperatures possible for the Albuquerque Metro. We will hang onto the dry air through the weekend, but a backdoor cold front will increase the chance for rain across eastern New Mexico starting Saturday afternoon.