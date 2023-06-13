NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Low pressure to the northwest continues to impact the northernmost portions of New Mexico, bringing scattered showers and storms from the Four Corners to the northern Texas border. While many thunderstorms will pop up this afternoon, the best chance for severe weather will be in northeast Union County. The biggest threat will be dangerously large hail (2″+) and damaging wind gusts (70+ mph), but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Most activity will push into Texas by the early evening hours.

The rest of the state will be breezy to windy, dry, and warm today. Overnight will be mostly clear and calm, cooler to the west and a bit more mild to the south/east due to cloud coverage. Early Wednesday morning, far eastern New Mexico will most likely see some patchy dense fog. It will lift by the afternoon, with more breezy conditions and dry air across the state. An isolated shower/storm near the Colorado border is possible, but much less coverage/intensity compared to Tuesday.

The heat is on by the end of the work week and into the weekend. High pressure will begin to build to the south starting Thursday, bringing the hottest temperatures of the year so far to the state by Friday. Triple digits are expected south, and the first 90° day of 2023 in the Albuquerque metro. Heat will continue to build into the weekend and early next week.