NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and clear across New Mexico. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. We will see sunshine through the morning, but increasing clouds by midday, with more storms during the afternoon and evening. We will see less rain accumulation that we did over the weekend, as drier air starts to move into the state today. Storms will be even more isolated on Tuesday, with some virga or dry storms possible as well. There will be a chance for strong storms along the Texas state line, with damaging wind and hail. The severe storm threat will be higher in the northeast plains on Tuesday.

Most of the state will be drier and sunnier Wednesday through the weekend, but eastern NM will see daily storm chances, thanks to a dry line. Temperatures will stay just below average Monday, but a warm up is on the way this week, thanks to downslope warming over the mountains and high pressure building in for the second half of the week.