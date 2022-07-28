Even more storms are on the way Friday to New Mexico as monsoon moisture continues to move in from the south. A Flood Watch is still in effect through Friday night for parts of the state that could see very heavy rainfall.

Monsoon moisture continues to bring an active afternoon of storms across New Mexico. A boundary is set up across the northern part of the state, and this will keep showers and storms going overnight and into Friday morning across this part of New Mexico.

The aforementioned boundary will hover across northern New Mexico Friday afternoon, providing the focus for heavier rainfall. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will still redevelop again Friday afternoon as well, and all storms will be capable of heavy rain and flash flooding. Friday should hopefully bring a better chance for heavier rainfall into the Albuquerque metro by the evening.

This active pattern will continue through the weekend, however there will be a slight downtick in storm coverage as high pressure slowly migrates back towards the Four Corners into early next week. As it does so, it will switch the direction of the upper level winds starting Sunday. Instead of storms moving from south to north, in general, they will begin to move from north to south. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will continue across parts of New Mexico every afternoon through at least the end of next week.