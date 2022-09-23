NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mostly quiet, with only a couple of showers ending in Socorro county and the Gila Mountains. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny for the rest of the state, and temperatures will be cooler than yesterday by a few degrees during the morning commute. A few of the valleys in the northern mountains are seeing fog.

Drier air is moving into southern Colorado and northern New Mexico today, keeping the Four Corners and northern mountains dry. Rain chances will shift further south, near and south of the I-40 corridor. Storms will pop up in the west high terrain and move eastward into the Rio Grande Valley. A few showers may last into the east plains before dissipating quickly. Flooding will not be as high of a threat today.

On Saturday, rain activity moves to southern New Mexico, leaving central and northern New Mexico dry. Scattered storms are expected in the Gila, lower Rio Grande Valley, and the Sacramento Mountains, with a couple of showers in the southeast plains.

Sunday is looking drier for the south, with only a few isolated storms in the high terrain, thanks to a cold front moving in. Eastern NM will cool down around five degrees on Sunday behind the front.