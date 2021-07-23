More storms expected through the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Scattered rain and storm chances continue this weekend. Storms will continue across the western half of New Mexico through this evening as an upper-level, low-pressure system moves across the state.

Heavy rain and flooding will continue to be the biggest threats. The upper-level low moves into Arizona Saturday, bringing in more moisture into New Mexico behind it. Some showers will continue through Saturday morning, but another crop of scattered storms will develop Saturday afternoon. The heaviest of the rain will stay along and west of I-25.

As the low moves farther west by Sunday and high pressure begins to build back in, we will see lower storm coverage for Sunday. We may see a slight uptick in storm chances again by Tuesday, but overall storm chances will remain more isolated through next week.