NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to mild temps and quite muggy dew points. This indicates more monsoon moisture, which will give the western half of the state more scattered storms this afternoon. This morning, we’re seeing mostly cloudy skies north with an isolated shower or two. High temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs approaching 90° for the ABQ metro, while highs soar into the 90s across southern NM. Santa Fe will only reach the lower 80s with PM storms. We’ll also see more mountain flash flooding, particularly over the burn scars once again. Parts of the southern Sangre de Cristo near Mora collected an additional 2-3″ of rainfall Saturday producing some flooding. So camping or hiking plans may be in jeopardy, but the outdoor grilling forecast should be just fine.

The 4th of July will see some increasing showers and potential for the metro as some of the moisture shifts east. This allows parts of the northwest to dry out. Still, the heaviest rain will fall over the west mesas north into the Jemez. Most of the rain will end for the fireworks Monday evening. Midweek, the ridge of high pressure to our east will slowly strengthen and move westward. This means limited rain chances across eastern NM but continued PM storms west near the Continental Divide with temperatures rather consistent.