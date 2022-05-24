NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is chilly in the northern half of the state. Temperatures are cooler and staying cool today, especially in the northern mountains and northeast, thanks to the arrival of a strong backdoor cold front. Highs will only climb into the 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the northern mountains, east and southeast plains by midday, moving eastward through the afternoon and evening. A couple of storms in southeast New Mexico may be strong and severe, with damaging wind, hail and a tornado.

West of the central mountain chain, the air will be much drier, and with high winds in the area, red flag warnings will be in effect for the afternoon and evening. Northwesterly winds up to 40-55 mph are expected in the Four Corners, west and southwest mountains. Winds will gust up to 35 mph in the lower Rio Grande Valley, and up to 30 in the Metro.