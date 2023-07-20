NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures will warm back into the 100s for most of the state this afternoon. Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley, Four Corners and southern New Mexico.

Showers and storms will develop by mid-afternoon in northeast, central and southwest New Mexico. All storm activity will move east/southeast. There is a chance for more severe storms in northeast NM this afternoon through late-evening. Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes will be possible.

Temperatures will start cooling below 100 degrees Friday and Saturday, thanks to a backdoor cold front moving in to eastern NM. The front will bring more moisture, keeping storm around on Friday through the weekend, especially in the eastern highlands and plains.