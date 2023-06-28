NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is going to be another stormy afternoon across the state. Showers and thunderstorms will move northeast through the southwest corner of the state, the Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains, east plains and northeast highlands during the afternoon and evening.

There is not a severe storm threat in the northeast today. Thunderstorms may produce 50 mph or higher wind gusts, and winds will be breezy in northwest NM with 40 mph wind gusts. Red flag warnings are in effect in the Four Corners and southeast plains this afternoon and evening, due to the breezy and dry weather.

Thursday will be similar, except slightly drier in the Valley, and more rain activity across eastern New Mexico. Winds should lighten up a bit more but stay breezy. Even drier air will move into the state on Friday, pushing all storm chances to eastern New Mexico for the weekend.