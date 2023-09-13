Our active weather pattern continues with more storms Thursday afternoon across New Mexico. Drier weather will be moving in by this weekend.

Storms brought more heavy rain across parts of New Mexico Wednesday, including in the Albuquerque Metro. Parts of Albuquerque picked up over 2″ of rain this afternoon! While the Sunport recorded nearly 3/4 of an inch of rainfall, the highest one-day rainfall total this year. Showers and storms will continue into late this evening, but will taper off overnight as skies clear across the state.

Another round of scattered showers and storms will continue all across New Mexico again Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will also climb a couple degrees higher than today. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible with thunderstorms. Drier weather will move into southern and western New Mexico on Friday, keeping storm chances across northern and eastern parts of the state. The drier air will continue to move in this weekend, pushing storm chances farther east.

More seasonable temperatures will return early next week as a weak ridge of high pressure builds over the state. Still, a couple isolated showers and storms will be possible.