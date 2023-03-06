It’s another great spring day across New Mexico! High temps are above average for the 3rd consecutive day. We haven’t seen this kind of stretch since late January! We’re in the middle 60s in Albuquerque this afternoon, into the 70s southward into Socorro and T or C, and lower 80s for Roswell. Enjoy the warmth! This pattern continues through midweek with consistently mild temperatures and some stronger breezes east of the mountains. Skies this evening will also trend mainly cloudy with some moisture arriving from the Pacific Ocean from our jet stream. And so, we’ll keep it mild again tonight into Tuesday morning. The air is dry so lighter showers aren’t going to be widespread, but they are possible into the south central mountains Tuesday late morning.

High temperatures will remain the same from Sunday and Monday. We’ll still have some breezes east of the mountains 30-40 mph. Thankfully, they won’t be quite as strong as today. Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with more mild high temperatures 5-10° above average. However, wind gusts pick up somewhat throughout the state ahead of a weaker storm Thursday. The track changed further north over the past or so. This will now have less impacts for our state. The moisture/snow will mainly stay confined into Utah and Colorado. We will catch some cooler temperatures and breezes Thursday and Friday.