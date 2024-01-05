Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today, with temperatures remaining cool. A disturbance will bring light snow showers to the northern mountains this afternoon, continuing through tonight, building into the northeast highlands and east plains through Saturday afternoon. A dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation will be possible.

The next big storm will move into the state Sunday and Monday. Snow will begin in northwest NM on Sunday morning. Mainly impacting central, north-central and western NM on Sunday. Snow, rain and mix will be possible in the Metro starting Sunday afternoon and evening. The precipitation will spread east across the state Sunday night through Monday afternoon. Snow accumulation of a dusting to five inches will be possible in most of central and northern NM. The northern and western high terrain will see higher amounts. It looks like up to around six inches will be possible in the west mountains, and up to around ten inches in the San Juan, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This will lead to snowy and slick roads across the state on Monday morning.