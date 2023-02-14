NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is starting to end during the morning commute in the northern mountains, northeast highlands, and east mountains. Roads are snow-covered and slick in these areas, and much of northern New Mexico, thanks to overnight heavy snow. This storm will exit New Mexico to Texas by mid-morning, bringing the snow with it. Much of the state will stay dry today, especially in eastern New Mexico. However, the next storm is quickly spinning towards New Mexico, and it will start bringing snow to the northern mountains and northwest New Mexico by around midday. Snow will come down in those areas through Wednesday. Snow will move into the Rio Grande Valley, including the Metro, overnight into Wednesday morning. There will be even worse driving conditions for the Wednesday morning commute, and snow will continue through Wednesday evening in many spots, mainly the mountains.

In the meantime, winds are going to pick up some serious speed Tuesday, with high wind warnings and wind advisories in effect for most areas. Fifty to seventy mile per hour wind gusts are expected for most of the state Tuesday. Winds will be the highest in Eddy County, where 85 mph gusts will be possible. Wednesday will be windy as well, especially in southern New Mexico. All of the wind and snow will move out by Thursday.