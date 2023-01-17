NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to mountain snow showers and valley rain showers for the Tuesday morning commute. Scattered snow and rain will continue throughout the day, as a storm crosses the Rockies. Roads will be snow-covered and slick in the mountains, northwest NM, and southern Colorado.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will remain in effect until late tonight, and snow will accumulate in spots through tomorrow morning. Eastern and southern New Mexico will see scattered rain and even a thunderstorm throughout the afternoon and evening. Precipitation will mostly end tonight, but some mountain snow showers may linger through midday Wednesday.

Winds will be breezy as the cold front crosses the state. The Metro will see winds up to around 30 mph, and the mountains and east plains could see higher wind gusts up to around 50-55 mph.